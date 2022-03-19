Sciencast Management LP Invests $2.67 Million in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2,866.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.19.

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $6.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $415.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,459. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $432.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $482.23. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $361.74 and a one year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

