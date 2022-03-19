Sciencast Management LP Invests $4.31 Million in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,307,000. Sherwin-Williams makes up 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,455 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,099.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,635,000 after purchasing an additional 323,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,944,539,000 after buying an additional 321,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 859,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $240,386,000 after buying an additional 276,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.85.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SHW traded up $4.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,042,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.48.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.