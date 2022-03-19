Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,677,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,051,000 after acquiring an additional 626,806 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,723,000 after buying an additional 32,097 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 617,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,747,000 after buying an additional 121,881 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,139,000 after buying an additional 148,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 320,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after buying an additional 24,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.39. 488,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,922. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.50 and a 200 day moving average of $135.69. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.90 and a 12 month high of $146.63.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

American Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.