Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $738.59. 1,165,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,004. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.15 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $772.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $860.80. The stock has a market cap of $112.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $939.50.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

