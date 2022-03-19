Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,941 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,398 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IART stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.03. 892,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,577. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $77.40. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.69.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

IART has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

