Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 13,310 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,000. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 0.7% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 33.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.82.

Shares of APD stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.67. 3,160,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,727. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

