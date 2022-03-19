Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 18,786 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in CSX by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $36.31. 22,635,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,656,246. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

