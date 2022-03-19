Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 6,441 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

WM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,743,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,608. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.82 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The stock has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

