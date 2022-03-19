Sciencast Management LP Takes $4.83 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,000. Texas Instruments accounts for 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,931,000 after purchasing an additional 503,813 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,297,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,210,381,000 after purchasing an additional 161,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,474,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,269,000 after purchasing an additional 822,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,891,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,755,964. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.04 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.78 and its 200-day moving average is $185.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

