Sciencast Management LP Takes $774,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 714.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,817,000 after acquiring an additional 910,709 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $68,144,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,533.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,031,000 after acquiring an additional 271,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 790,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,584,000 after acquiring an additional 225,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

STZ traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.93. 1,333,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.07.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -1,013.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.17.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

