Sciencast Management LP Takes $960,000 Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,226 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,290,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,565,000 after purchasing an additional 384,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,538,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,786,000 after acquiring an additional 167,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTON. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PTON traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.62. 11,042,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,219,886. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average is $54.06. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

