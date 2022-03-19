Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Seagate Technology has raised its dividend payment by 2.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Seagate Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Seagate Technology to earn $9.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX opened at $94.32 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $70.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.17.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Summit Redstone raised shares of Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.04.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.