Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP cut its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 136.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 424.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 35,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,943,000 after buying an additional 1,414,682 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 33.6% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 509,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,931,000 after buying an additional 128,093 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

Sealed Air stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,453. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $70.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.02%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

