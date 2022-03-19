Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $179.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.36.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 22.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 148,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime (Get Rating)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

