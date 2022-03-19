SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on S. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.27.

S opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.46. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 25.56% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,338,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $64,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,116 shares of company stock valued at $13,560,373 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in SentinelOne by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,294,000 after buying an additional 2,046,225 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,713 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $132,295,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $84,323,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne (Get Rating)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

