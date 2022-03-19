Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $386.66

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$386.66 and traded as low as C$379.00. Senvest Capital shares last traded at C$379.00, with a volume of 1,181 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of C$953.19 million and a PE ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$385.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$391.18.
About Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC)
See Also
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Senvest Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senvest Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.