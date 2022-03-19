Shawn Marie Soderberg Sells 2,464 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,464 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $52,704.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,640,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,528 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,898,000 after acquiring an additional 362,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,217,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,962,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,972,000 after acquiring an additional 73,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,205,000 after purchasing an additional 77,018 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.92.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

