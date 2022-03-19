Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.70

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.70 and traded as high as $51.44. Shell shares last traded at $51.16, with a volume of 4,162,557 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.70. The stock has a market cap of $195.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Shell had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $90.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shell stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,001 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

