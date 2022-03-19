SHIELD (XSH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.00

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a total market cap of $129,233.30 and approximately $4.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,988.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.56 or 0.07036624 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.92 or 0.00271312 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.88 or 0.00764207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00078824 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007713 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.04 or 0.00471654 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.85 or 0.00430707 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

