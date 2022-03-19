Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.18. Shift4 Payments reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shift4 Payments.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 35,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.88. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $104.11.

About Shift4 Payments (Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.