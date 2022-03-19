Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.100 EPS.

SCVL opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $939.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $46.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 5.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCVL. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoe Carnival has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,819,000 after acquiring an additional 51,564 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 593.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 65,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

