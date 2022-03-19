Short Interest in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Decreases By 17.6%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,800,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 16,750,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Affirm by 271.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,303,000 after purchasing an additional 118,436 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $4,408,000. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 148.9% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 19.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 20,869 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $430,000. 43.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AFRM. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $83.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of AFRM opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.71. Affirm has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $176.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

