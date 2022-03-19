Short Interest in Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Drops By 15.1%

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the February 13th total of 64,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.27). As a group, analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 32.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

