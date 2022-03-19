Short Interest in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Rises By 19.3%

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the February 13th total of 1,920,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 753,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NYSE:BPMP opened at $16.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.11. BP Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $19.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a positive change from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 99.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,228,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,085,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,813,000 after acquiring an additional 525,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 279.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,309,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,027 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,222,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,697,000 after acquiring an additional 825,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after acquiring an additional 325,557 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.58 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

