Short Interest in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Decreases By 17.4%

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 6,210,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 920,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 63.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 107,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 45.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 27,045 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 124.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 16.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. StockNews.com lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

