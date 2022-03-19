Short Interest in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Drops By 16.2%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 78,360,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 93,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

F opened at $16.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $39,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

