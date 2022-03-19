Short Interest in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expands By 18.0%

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 461,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,774,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 115,898 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 47,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 141,445 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FBIO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

FBIO opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61. The company has a market cap of $147.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.32. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

