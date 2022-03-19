Short Interest in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Declines By 15.6%

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $822.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.88. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.67 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Interface’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Interface by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Interface by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

