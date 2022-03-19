Short Interest in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Declines By 17.9%

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Limelight Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,132,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Limelight Networks by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Limelight Networks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Limelight Networks by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 163,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Limelight Networks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 308,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Limelight Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

