Short Interest in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Drops By 15.9%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 694,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

NYSE:MNSO opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08. MINISO Group has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $28.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.05.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. MINISO Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MINISO Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 95.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,825,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after buying an additional 4,320,451 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the third quarter worth about $20,651,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 18,641.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,191,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,780,000 after buying an additional 1,185,598 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 56.2% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,799,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

