Short Interest in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expands By 16.7%

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 865,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $343.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $228.65 and a 52 week high of $344.68.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total transaction of $62,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,343,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,606,000 after buying an additional 45,382 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,662,000 after buying an additional 519,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,829,000 after buying an additional 176,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,133,000 after buying an additional 30,087 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,382,000 after buying an additional 20,907 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.40.

About Molina Healthcare (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.