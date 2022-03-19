Short Interest in Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVV) Declines By 14.6%

Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NOVV stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96. Nova Vision Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

Get Nova Vision Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,651,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the third quarter worth $4,800,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nova Vision Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $906,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Nova Vision Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. is based in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.