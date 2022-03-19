Short Interest in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Drops By 16.2%

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 6,920,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Stephens upped their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,793,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

WEN opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

