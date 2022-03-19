Short Interest in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Drops By 15.3%

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 881,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the February 13th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 450,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $108.50 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.55.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

About Thomson Reuters (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.