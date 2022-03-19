Short Interest in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Rises By 18.8%

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TIM by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in TIM by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TIM by 148.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TIM by 85.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Get TIM alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TIMB. TheStreet upgraded shares of TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

TIMB opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76. TIM has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $13.57.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.2035 dividend. This is an increase from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.

TIM Company Profile (Get Rating)

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.