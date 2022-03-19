Short Interest in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expands By 16.1%

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,420,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 15,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Under Armour by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,169,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,118,000 after acquiring an additional 338,709 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,005 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after purchasing an additional 731,826 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,627,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after purchasing an additional 381,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,571,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,368 shares during the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UAA opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.52.

About Under Armour (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

