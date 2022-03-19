Short Interest in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Increases By 17.9%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,620,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 8,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 16.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 186.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN opened at $26.83 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URBN. Barclays reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.21.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

