Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $17.05

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.05, but opened at $17.68. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 230,451 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBSW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4936 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 7.1%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

