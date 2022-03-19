Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $17.05

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.05, but opened at $17.68. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 230,451 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBSW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)
Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
