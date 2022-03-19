Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Roth Capital lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,145.45.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $780.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $798.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,222.47. The stock has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.64. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $510.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

