Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 113 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of Amgen by 8.5% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $236.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

