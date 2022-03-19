Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 93 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 835 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

MCD stock opened at $238.92 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.02. The stock has a market cap of $177.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

