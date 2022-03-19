Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Up 9.8%

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.50 and last traded at $38.37. 8,134 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 352,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SILK. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 49.09%. The firm had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $418,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 74.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

