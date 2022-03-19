SimpliFi Inc. Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SimpliFi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.7% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,061,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 58,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,156 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $213.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

