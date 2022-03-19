SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black Sells 17,365 Shares

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $3,052,419.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total value of $2,775,169.44.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $3,380,021.45.

Shares of SITE opened at $183.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.04 and a 200-day moving average of $208.55. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.31. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $150.00 and a one year high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply (Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

