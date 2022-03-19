Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Shares Gap Up to $11.81

Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.81, but opened at $12.41. Skeena Resources shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

SKE has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Skeena Resources in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins initiated coverage on Skeena Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$23.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,711,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.