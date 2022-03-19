Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Shares Gap Up to $11.81

Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.81, but opened at $12.41. Skeena Resources shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
SKE has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Skeena Resources in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins initiated coverage on Skeena Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$23.50 price objective on the stock.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.25.
About Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE)
Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
