Skycoin Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges (SKY)

Skycoin (SKY) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $176,143.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Skycoin has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00045672 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.42 or 0.07068765 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,796.92 or 1.00207171 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00034114 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

