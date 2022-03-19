SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNC shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

TSE:SNC traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$31.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,688. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.92. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$24.70 and a one year high of C$38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

