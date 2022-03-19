SnowSwap (SNOW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $202,785.00

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. SnowSwap has a market cap of $867,825.09 and $202,785.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.87 or 0.00004479 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.04 or 0.07004027 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,681.13 or 0.99839774 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00032616 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.