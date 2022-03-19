SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Down to $334.16

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $334.16, but opened at $320.00. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $309.81, with a volume of 26,766 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $293.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.36.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.60.
In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,227,000 after buying an additional 138,005 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 40.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.1% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEDG)
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.