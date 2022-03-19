SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Down to $334.16

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $334.16, but opened at $320.00. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $309.81, with a volume of 26,766 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $293.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.60.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,227,000 after buying an additional 138,005 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 40.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.1% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

