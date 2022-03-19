Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Price Target Cut to €147.00

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €150.00 ($164.84) to €147.00 ($161.54) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale raised Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Solvay from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Solvay from €93.00 ($102.20) to €94.00 ($103.30) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of SLVYY stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50. Solvay has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

